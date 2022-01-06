Sandy Spring Bank Acquires Shares of 500 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 109.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 121.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.