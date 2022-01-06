Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. 72,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 398,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.97 million and a PE ratio of -8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 983,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,268,822.07.

About Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

