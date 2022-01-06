Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report sales of $28.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.09 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $103.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.34 million to $104.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $130.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of INVE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,751. Identiv has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of 640.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $182,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $102,397.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,774. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

