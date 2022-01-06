DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.33

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 136266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$23.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent Duhamel bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at C$113,190. In the last quarter, insiders bought 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,730 and sold 30,000 shares valued at $13,920.

About DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.