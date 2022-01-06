DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.33

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 136266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$23.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
In other news, Director Vincent Duhamel bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at C$113,190. In the last quarter, insiders bought 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,730 and sold 30,000 shares valued at $13,920.
About DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK)
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.
Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.