Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.06 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.30 and a 200-day moving average of $219.73. The firm has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.46.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

