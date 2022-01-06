First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 296.1% from the November 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.92. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $79.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.