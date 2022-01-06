Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $162.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.56. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion and a PE ratio of -13.43.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.82.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.