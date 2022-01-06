Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,942 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,006 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,181,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

