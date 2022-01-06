South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS STSBF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. South Star Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

