$57.32 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $57.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.90 million and the highest is $58.17 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $218.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.70 million to $218.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $240.76 million, with estimates ranging from $235.50 million to $245.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at $13,130,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,557,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,457.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NXRT traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -103.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -192.40%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.