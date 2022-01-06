YIELD App (YLD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.49 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $37.81 million and $1.49 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 139,976,553 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

