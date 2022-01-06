Ark (ARK) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $162.32 million and $7.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,264,527 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

