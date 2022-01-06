Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 308.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.2% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.