Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Up 45.7% in December

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EBMT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,318. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

