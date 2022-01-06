Ellipsis (EPS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.09 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $134.81 million and $20.09 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 590,954,068 coins and its circulating supply is 536,716,615 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

