iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the November 30th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $79.24. 16,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after buying an additional 1,035,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after buying an additional 488,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after buying an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after buying an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter.

