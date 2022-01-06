Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 472.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,724 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,887 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $231,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,898 shares of company stock worth $9,308,684. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.34.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

