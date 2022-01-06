IMC Chicago LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 13.04% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of WWOW stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Direxion World Without Waste ETF has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

