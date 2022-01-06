Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 629,027 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Royalty Pharma worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

RPRX stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.11.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

