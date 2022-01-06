Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $460.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

