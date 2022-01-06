Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,733 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,801 shares of company stock worth $10,423,761. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Westpark Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $32.23 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

