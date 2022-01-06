Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $214,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,339 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. InMode’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

