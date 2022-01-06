PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,331 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of -190.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.67 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

