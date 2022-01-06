PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $997,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,287.14 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,460.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,438.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.