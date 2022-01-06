Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Update

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the November 30th total of 794,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.98. 13,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,801 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

