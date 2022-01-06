Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,404. The company has a market cap of $657.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.