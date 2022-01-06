Financial Survey: Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) vs. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Proterra and Tesla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tesla 8 11 14 0 2.18

Proterra presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.53%. Tesla has a consensus price target of $884.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.32%. Given Proterra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than Tesla.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proterra and Tesla’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Tesla $31.54 billion 33.90 $690.00 million $3.09 344.48

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Proterra has a beta of -3.73, indicating that its share price is 473% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesla has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Tesla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Tesla 7.40% 13.81% 6.36%

Summary

Tesla beats Proterra on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

