FirstCoin (FRST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $53,992.51 and approximately $4.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,263.92 or 1.00025728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00092910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00033492 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.85 or 0.00887446 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00030970 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

