IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 53,168 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 288.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,984 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

SIVR stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.46.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

