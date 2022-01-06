Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

