Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $398.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.82. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.90.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

