Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 463 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

