Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,109,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 35.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after buying an additional 268,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $293.59 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.11.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

