MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 400 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 120.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $110.39 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.