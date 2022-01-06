Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kellogg by 64.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after buying an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,483,000 after buying an additional 96,991 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kellogg by 10.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

