Mission Wealth Management LP Has $424,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SAP by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.26. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

