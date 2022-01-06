Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.62.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

