Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $115.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.73.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

