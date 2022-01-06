Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report sales of $13.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.72 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $46.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 754,639 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.79. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

