Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report sales of $13.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.72 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $46.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 754,639 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.79. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.