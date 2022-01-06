Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report sales of $13.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.72 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $8.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $46.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.79. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
