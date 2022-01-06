Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Increases By 47.6%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689. The company has a market cap of $199.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.89. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 25.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COFS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

