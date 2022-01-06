Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 19.58. 1,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,267. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 17.15 and a 12-month high of 21.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of 20.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 818,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,327,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 479,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 82,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,335,000.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

