Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 19.58. 1,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,267. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 17.15 and a 12-month high of 21.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of 20.17.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
See Also: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.