F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading 6.9% Higher

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. 12,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 469,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

