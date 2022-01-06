Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resources Connection stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $662.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Resources Connection by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

RGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

