REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 21,644 shares.The stock last traded at $106.35 and had previously closed at $101.32.

REX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $585.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $533,925.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,818 shares of company stock worth $3,119,175. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 92.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in REX American Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in REX American Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

