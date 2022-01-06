REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 21,644 shares.The stock last traded at $106.35 and had previously closed at $101.32.
REX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $585.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30.
In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $533,925.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,818 shares of company stock worth $3,119,175. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 92.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in REX American Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in REX American Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.