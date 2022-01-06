Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price fell 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.77. 7,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 184,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,902 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $107,121.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $476,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,633 shares of company stock worth $1,156,667 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.