Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 10.6%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.77. 7,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 184,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.
EWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.
In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $107,121.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $104,516.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,633 shares of company stock worth $1,156,667.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
