Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 10.6%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.77. 7,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 184,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

EWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $107,121.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $104,516.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,633 shares of company stock worth $1,156,667.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.