Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.94

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 29826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

LTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,835,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,967,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

