PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Trading 7.6% Higher

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.97. 30,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 491,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $469.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,584,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth $512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth $411,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

