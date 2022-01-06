PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Trading 7.6% Higher

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.97. 30,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 491,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $469.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,584,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth $512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth $411,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

