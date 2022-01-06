PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Up 7.6%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s share price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.97. 30,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 491,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.73 million and a PE ratio of 56.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,584,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.