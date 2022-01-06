PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Up 7.6%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s share price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.97. 30,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 491,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.73 million and a PE ratio of 56.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,584,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

