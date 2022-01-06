ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.94

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.94 and last traded at $87.31, with a volume of 100668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 911,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after buying an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,915,000 after buying an additional 356,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after buying an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

